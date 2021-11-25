Grand multi-million pound mansion with over 60 rooms on market in Lincolnshire

An historic Lincolnshire country house boasting an incredible sixteen bedrooms has been listed on the market a year after it was revamped as a party mansion.

Raithby Hall in Spilsby is a Grade II listed red-brick building built in 1760. It was the seat of the Brackenbury and Rawnsley families and was extended in 1848 and 1873 by George Gilbert Scott.

It was previously sold in 2007 for £1.4 million, and has been listed again without a guide price, with estate agents Fine & Country instead offering price on application for the property. View the full listing here.

It has over 60 rooms in total, offering 16 bedrooms, 10 ensuite bathrooms, and eight reception rooms, as well as numerous dining areas and a spacious bespoke fitted kitchen.

Spanning eight acre grounds, Raithby Hall also comes with lawns, a lake and an oriental garden with dazzling views of the Lincolnshire countryside.

The Lincolnite wrote about this building at the start of 2020, after it had been converted into a party house that could be booked out for luxurious stays.

After a two year renovation project from owners Stephen Cox and his wife Brenda Hobbins, it was marketed as an event space that was set to open to the public in March 2020, with prices starting from £4,399 for three nights over a long weekend.

It has now been listed for sale on the housing market, offering you the chance to own your very own stately home, complete with its own chapel.

This is what it looks like inside: