Woman used kitchen knife to stab boyfriend in stomach after row over £10
‘The victim was lucky to survive’
A woman who stabbed her partner in the stomach after a row over £10 has been sentenced to a restricted hospital order without limit of time.
Alexandra Whalley, 44, of Selge Way, Grimsby, admitted wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm, after an incident at her home on May 21.
The court heard couple had been arguing all day and at one point Whalley had left the house and told neighbours she had to either “leave this place or stab him”.
The argument continued when she got back to the house and she later attacked her partner with a large kitchen knife, causing a significant wound to his abdomen and damaging his liver.
The argument spilled into the street, where concerned neighbours called an ambulance and flagged down a passing PCSO, who detained Whalley until more officers arrived.
DC Chris Clarke, who led the investigation, said: “This was a pre-meditated and brutal attack that the victim was lucky to survive.
“I would like to thank everyone who got in touch about this incident and particularly the victim for his bravery throughout the investigation.
“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone – no matter their age, gender, sexuality or background.
“What’s important to us is that you know that we will listen and we will do everything we can to support you.
“We know how difficult it can be to come forward but we have a dedicated team of experts who can help you, ensure you’re safe and help you through the process.”