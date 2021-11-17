Women’s self defence class launches in Boston to build confidence to walk alone
“I really hope this class gives our ladies more confidence”
Following public requests from women who feel unsafe walking at night, a female self-defence class has launched in Boston to help increase confidence and awareness.
The first class was held at Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex on Rowley Road on Friday, November 12 after funding from Active Lincolnshire and Sport England made it possible.
The classes will take place every Friday at 6.30pm, with the first two sessions being free, after which it will cost £1 per session.
It is run by local martial arts teacher Jason Featherstone, after multiple requests were made from the public for this type of class.
Jason said: “I am here to provide realistic, effective self-defence training for female students. My mission is simple – to empower them to fight back against crime, but, more importantly, to spot it early and take pre-emptive action.”
It proved to be a big hit with those who went. One of the ladies who took part in the class said it has been “great for building my confidence”.
She added: “I walk my dog every day and now the dark nights are here I am always that little bit more wary. By attending these classes I am hoping that I will feel more comfortable knowing how to react if someone unknown does approach me.
“Jason has taught us not to be afraid to shout out if we need help, it doesn’t make you look silly, and it is for your own safety.”
Councillor Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre Services including Leisure visited the centre during the first class.
After seeing the class take place, she said: “It is a depressing but true fact that a lot of women feel afraid when walking the streets alone mainly at night – all you have to do is ask around to realise just how many of us are fed-up with walking home clutching our bags under our arms or our phones in our hands.
“I really hope that this class gives our ladies more confidence in going about their daily tasks without feeling nervous and afraid for their safety, knowing that they have the basic knowledge of how to protect themselves or just the confidence to shout out loud.”