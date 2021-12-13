Appeal: Arson at Poplar Court, Old Leake, Boston

We are appealing for witnesses following an arson at Poplar Court in Old Leake, Boston, which resulted in a large fire destroying a caravan, car and severely damaging the owner’s home.

The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Friday, December 10.

We would like to hear from anyone who saw the arson, or anything suspicious in the time leading up to the attack to come forward, and we are also asking those living nearby to check their CCTV and Ring doorbells to see if it may help us to indentify the person responsible.

Following extensive enquiries, we now believe an appeal on social media may help with the investigation.

If you think you can help us, you can contact us in various ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 25 of December 10

By emailing [email protected] reference incident 25 of December 10 in the subject line

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 25 of 10th December