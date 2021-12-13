2 mins ago

Lincoln strongman’s car deadlift competition raises over £700 for charity

Raising funds for a terminally ill man’s bucket list and the Salvation Army
Dave managed 20 reps during the round one of his car deadlift competition, which raised money for two good causes.

Lincoln strongman Dave Johnson has raised more than £585 for the bucket list of local man with a terminal illness as he marked a decade of challenges with a car deadlift competition in the city.

Dave Johnson once again completed the charity challenge in memory of his close friend Mark Browne, who passed away in 2012 after a battle with cancer. Dave has done more than 20 charity challenges, and raised in excess of £20,000, since the first one in 2011.

In October, Dave and fellow strongman Craig Collins raised around £2,000 with a charity truck pull and raffle to help Joshua Bilton from Lincoln, who has a terminal illness and is trying to tick off his bucket list. Joshua, 22, was born with Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which affects growth, causes mental deficiencies and can be associated with heart defects.

Joshua has a rare genetic condition which has left him with terminal heart issues.

Dave’s latest charity challenge, a car deadlift, took place at Pacific Gym’s car park on Waterloo Street on December 11. The Ford Fiesta was provided by Saxilby-based The Car King and around 10 people took part in the event, including Joshua’s uncle, Jonathan Koston.

A successful charity challenge as Lincoln strongman Dave Johnson raised yet more money for good causes.

The competition was split into two rounds – reps and a timed hold. Dave managed 20 reps, only three behind the round one winner, while Terry Harrison finished first overall at the end of the competition.

Dave told The Lincolnite that £585 was raised for Joshua Bilton and his family, while around £150 was raised for the Salvation Army – you can still donate to the fundraiser here.

The charity challenge raised more than £700 for two good causes.

Dave said: “The event went well and it was good to get people together again. We raised a good amount so I am pretty pleased with how it all went for a last minute organised event. I think it’s the most a Christmas event has got so far (since I have been doing the challenges).”

