Lincoln strongman’s car deadlift competition raises over £700 for charity

Lincoln strongman Dave Johnson has raised more than £585 for the bucket list of local man with a terminal illness as he marked a decade of challenges with a car deadlift competition in the city.

Dave Johnson once again completed the charity challenge in memory of his close friend Mark Browne, who passed away in 2012 after a battle with cancer. Dave has done more than 20 charity challenges, and raised in excess of £20,000, since the first one in 2011.

In October, Dave and fellow strongman Craig Collins raised around £2,000 with a charity truck pull and raffle to help Joshua Bilton from Lincoln, who has a terminal illness and is trying to tick off his bucket list. Joshua, 22, was born with Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which affects growth, causes mental deficiencies and can be associated with heart defects.

Dave’s latest charity challenge, a car deadlift, took place at Pacific Gym’s car park on Waterloo Street on December 11. The Ford Fiesta was provided by Saxilby-based The Car King and around 10 people took part in the event, including Joshua’s uncle, Jonathan Koston.

The competition was split into two rounds – reps and a timed hold. Dave managed 20 reps, only three behind the round one winner, while Terry Harrison finished first overall at the end of the competition.

Dave told The Lincolnite that £585 was raised for Joshua Bilton and his family, while around £150 was raised for the Salvation Army – you can still donate to the fundraiser here.

Dave said: “The event went well and it was good to get people together again. We raised a good amount so I am pretty pleased with how it all went for a last minute organised event. I think it’s the most a Christmas event has got so far (since I have been doing the challenges).”