Work from home begins as Government sets new booster jab targets in Omicron “emergency”

Tries from Harry Marks, David Beveridge, Matt Keeton, and Eren Hamilton saw Lincoln’s 1st XV push league leaders Long Eaton all the way, and claim two bonus points, in a narrow 26-25 home defeat.

Lincoln battled hard throughout and performed excellently against their Derbyshire opponents, outscoring them by five tries to four, but unfortunately they lost the game by the narrowest of margins.

Lincoln opened the scoring when centre Josh White broke through and offloaded inside for Marks to go over for a try.

The hosts increased their lead after a great run by Ben Sykes set up Beveridge to cross for his second try in three games.

Long Eaton reduced the deficit with a converted try as Lincoln took a narrow 10-7 lead in at the break.

Long Eaton scored the first try of the second half, but Lincoln soon hit back when Hamilton dived over to score after constant pressure and a series of pick and goes from the hosts.

The visitors snatched the lead back before Lincoln cut the gap in the score as another pick and go saw Matt Keeton go over for a try. Louie Cooke’s conversion attempt bounced off the left-hand upright.

Both teams produced a real even battle and the score changed once again after Lincoln gave away a penalty at a scrum. Long Eaton opted to kick the ball out for a lineout, before a catch and drive put them over for a try.

Lincoln reduced the deficit to just one point when breaks by Cooke, and Jake Keeton, helped the hosts advance up the pitch.

The ball then went through the hands to set up Marks, who dummied past one player before going over for his second try of the match.

Cooke was unable to add the extras from a difficult conversion and, although the final five minutes could have gone either way, Long Eaton held on for victory.

Lincoln still claimed an important two bonus points though which was the least they deserved for their excellent effort against the league leaders.

After the match Lincoln’s 1st XV captain Lewis Wilson said: “It was a really good team performance. Something clicked and we really worked hard for each other.

“Small lapses in concentration and difficult conversions found us on the wrong side of the result, but the team is moving in the right direction and we are looking forward to Saturday [against Loughborough].”

Other Results

Nick Dyson capped his 200th appearance for Scunthorpe with a try, but it wasn’t quite enough to prevent a narrow 18-15 home defeat against Broadstreet.

Jacob Hardy also grabbed a try for the hosts, while Tom Allrdridge kicked one conversion and a penalty for the North Lincolnshire side.

In Midlands Two East (North), captain George Grant was among the try scorers as Market Rasen & Louth won 24-7 at Coalville.

Will Pridgeon and Jake Pryer also grabbed a try apiece for the visitors.

Spencer Holvey kicked one conversion for Market Rasen, who were also awarded a penalty try during a hard-fought match.

In Midlands Two East (South), Iain Downer scored two tries as Stamford made it back-to-back victories with a 36-24 win at Bugbrooke.

Toby Anderson, Jack Jones and Gareth Ramsden also scored tries for Stamford, while Downer kicked four conversions and a penalty.

In Midlands Three East (North), Dan Turner grabbed a brace of tries as Kesteven claimed an impressive 34-8 victory at Belper.

Rob Sheardown, James Goodrich and Olly Lowe scored a try apiece for Kesteven, while Matt Grinney kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Grimsby’s trip to Birstall was postponed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fixture will be re-arranged in due course. Boston’s home match against East Retford was postponed for the same reason and will also be re-arranged.

In Midlands Three East (South), there was a league and cup triple header between two Lincolnshire sides – Bourne and Spalding.

Harry Thornburn and Sam Harby scored a try apiece as Bourne claimed a 15-0 win.

Sam Evison added one conversion and a penalty, while Adam McHugh was named as Bourne’s man-of-the-match.

Spalding put constant pressure on their opponents, but they were unable to convert that into points which proved costly in what was a physical derby clash.

The result means Bourne claimed the league points, as well as earning their place in the next round of both the Lincolnshire Cup and NLD Cup.

In Midlands Four East (North), Brad Beresford grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough claimed an impressive 53-8 home win against Sleaford.

Kieron Smythe crossed for two of Gainsborough’s tries, while Ben Watson, Richard Greenway and Tudor Roberts each scored one. Roberts also successfully kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Captain Dan Mackie kicked a penalty for Sleaford, whose remaining points came via a try from Aidan Smith.

Cleethorpes were awarded a home walkover after their opponents – bottom club Worksop – conceded the match.

In Midlands Four East (South), Stamford College Old Boys were awarded a losing bonus point after a narrow 23-17 defeat away against Aylestone St James.

Captain Haydn Johns scored 12 of Stamford’s points with a try, two conversions and a penalty.

The Lincolnshire side’s other points came via an unconverted try for Sam Durman.