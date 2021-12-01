Man arrested after assault in Spalding

Update: We have this morning arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the assault on Albion Street, Spalding. The incident took place on Saturday 27 November.

He remains in police custody and enquiries are still ongoing.

Original release

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on Albion Street Spalding on Saturday 27 November between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Our force control room received a report that a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man who grabbed her around the neck and forced her to the ground.

We believe the male suspect may have followed the victim over the footbridge from the High Street and onto Albion Street where the incident happened.

Reports suggest that three men came to the rescue of the woman and confronted the man before he left the scene. There are also reports that a passing motorist may have stopped briefly and spoken with these three men.

We are currently pursuing a number of enquiries into this incident but we are particularly keen to identify and speak with these men who appear to have intervened and helped the victim. It is likely that they have had close contact with the suspect and may have information that will help to identify him.

We would also like to hear from anybody who was in the area of Albion Street or High Street between the hours of 5.30 and 6.30pm on Saturday evening that may be able to assist with this enquiry.

Anybody with any information including dashcam footage, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Inc 351 – 27/11/21.