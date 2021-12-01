Factory worker faces jail after stalking and assaulting woman

Sentencing has been adjourned until January 2022

A factory worker faces jail after he admitted stalking a woman by attending at her home and place of work.

Attila Aros, 43, also pleased guilty to assaulting the same victim and possessing a knife with a camouflage handle in Grantham.

A judge warned Aros he could be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to the three charges during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard all the offences related to a 24 hour period in which Aros admitted assaulting and stalking his female victim.

This included attending the woman’s address on a number of occasions and going to her place of work.

Aros, of Launder Terrace, Grantham, admitted a charge of assault by beating relating to the woman on October 3 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, namely a knife with a camouflage handle, in London Road, Grantham, on the same date.

Aros also admits an offence of stalking, relating to the same victim, between October 2 and 5, 2021, where he attended the woman’s home on a number of occasions and her place of work.

Leanne Summers, defending, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report on Aros.

Miss Summers also applied for a curfew restriction on Aros to be lifted so he can continue to work at a local plastics factory.

Judge Simon Hirst agreed to adjourn sentence until January 7, 2022, and to alter the defendant’s bail conditions so he can continue working.

But Judge Hirst told Aros “it was a very worrying case.”

“You have pleaded guilty to serious offences,” Judge Hirst explained.

“I will put off sentence until January 7 next year and I want a report from the probation service.

“However, I am very worried about why you had all these weapons.

“So it might be that in January you are sent to prison.”