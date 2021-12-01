Demolition starts for new Aldi and Starbucks at Lincoln retail park

Demolition works started at the Moorland Centre in Lincoln, in preparation for a new Aldi supermarket and drive-thru Starbucks.

City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee approved the plans to redevelop the Moorland Centre Retail Park earlier this year, which saw the old Downtown store closed down.

It is currently being demolished ahead of a new Aldi supermarket taking its place, as well as a drive-thru Starbucks.

Aldi will be at the back of the site near the existing M&S Food Hall, while Starbucks will be at the front, close to Elite Fish ‘n’ Chips.

The new Aldi will front onto a new 193-space car park at the Moorland Centre, expanding the number of spaces at the retail park to over 360. As well as this there will be a new entrance to Aldi car park built off Moorland Way.

It is hoped that the project, delivered by Jessops Construction, will be complete by late summer 2022 to allow for Aldi and Starbucks to fit out the premises ahead of opening next year.

Manager Director of Banks Long and Co Tim Bradford said: “We are delighted to have acted for Lincolnshire Co-op on the next phase of the Moorland Centre development, which will bring much needed additional services to the ever expanding south western districts of Lincoln and North Hykeham.

“This development will all but complete the Moorland Centre and breathe new life into part of the site which has moved beyond the end of its economic life.”