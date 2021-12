He has been arrested

Update – thanks to the eagle eyes of our local community, Thomas Parr has been arrested and returned to prison.

Original release

We are seeking assistance in finding wanted man, Thomas Parr.

He is wanted for recall to prison for not complying with the requirements of probation.

He is aged 23 and from the Spalding area.

If you see him, or have information as to his whereabouts, please call 101 with incident reference 80 of 16 December.