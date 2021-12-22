Charles Darwin the University of Lincoln tortoise turns on lab’s Christmas lights
Not the first time he made headlines!
Festive lights on a Christmas tree at one of the University of Lincoln’s laboratories were switched on by a unique guest this year.
Charles Darwin, a tortoise from the University of Lincoln, was given the task of switching on the Christmas lights wrapped around a tree in one of the on-campus labs at Minster House.
Once he had completed the task, which resulted in pressing his head against the button to switch on the lights, Charles was treated to a festive meal of cucumber and carrots with his friends.
You may recognise Charles Darwin the tortoise from a viral moment a few years ago, which saw him cut the ribbon with his mouth at the Joseph Banks Laboratories in 2015 alongside TV personality Chris Packham.
Lettuce celebrate! 🐢
Thank you to @buitengebieden_ for making this go viral again!
Tortoise Charles Darwin opens the Joseph Banks Laboratories with our visiting professor @ChrisGPackham at the University of Lincoln #LoveLincoln #animals pic.twitter.com/MjvKnd5SbA
— University of Lincoln, UK (@unilincoln) November 22, 2021
The video has been viewed over 11 million times around the world, making Charles Darwin almost as famous online as his namesake!