Christmas decorations damaged in Alford

We are appealing for information after Christmas decorations in the centre of Alford were damaged late last night.

A giant penguin bauble in the town’s Market Place that people could climb inside and have their picture taken was partially destroyed sometime between 7.15pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, November 30.

We will be reviewing CCTV as we investigate and are asking members of the public with information to come forward.

If you think you can help us, get in touch.

• By calling 101 quoting incident 118 of 01/12/21.

• By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 118 of 01/12/21 in the subject line.

• If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.