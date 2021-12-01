Luxe Lincolnshire barn conversion with paddocks and indoor pool for sale at £1.5m

A beautiful barn conversion on the outskirts of Spalding which mixes modern and traditional styles has been listed on the market for £1.5 million.
Estate agents Fine & Country put the property on the housing market for a guide price of £1.5 million, and you can see the full listing here.
In the 5-bed, 4-baths house there is an extensive leisure complex, with a sauna, gym and even an indoor swimming pool.
The property has its own leisure facilities. | Photo: Fine & Country
As well as this, there is a huge open plan kitchen and family room with multiple living areas and five bedrooms.
Outside are paddocks and gardens that spread across the 4 acre grounds of Waites Farm Barns in Moulton Seas End, plus an attached triple garage with remote control electric doors, and plenty of parking spaces.
There is extensive space for parking and even paddocks on site. | Photo: Fine & Country
Lets take a look inside:
The house blends modern interior design with classic barn features. | Photo: Fine & Country
The semi-rural property has just about everything you’d need. | Photo: Fine & Country
Office space with up-to-date technology intertwined with traditional features. | Photo: Fine & Country
A beautiful view to enjoy while cooking or eating in the open plan kitchen. | Photo: Fine & Country
The master bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. | Photo: Fine & Country
There are four bathrooms in the house. | Photo: Fine & Country
The exemplary home was completed in 2017, maintaining a lot of the old features of the barn, including exposed brick walls. | Photo: Fine & Country
Plenty of opportunity and space for you to relax or catch up. | Photo: Fine & Country
There’s even room for your own home gym. | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
Masses of natural light in the house. | Photo: Fine & Country