Contractor for Lincolnshire school jailed after historical sexual abuse of young girl

A man who sexually abused a girl in Peterborough while completing contracting work at a Lincolnshire school has been jailed for three years – almost 20 years after the horrific incident.

Peter Coster, now 38 but around 18 or 19 at the time, was brought in to complete some work at a Lincolnshire school in 2002, where he met a pupil who told him she was three years older than she was.

Coster spent weeks exchanging calls and messages with her and the pair met in Peterborough before going back to his home, giving her alcohol and having sex with her.

Afterwards, the girl confessed her true age, but despite this, Coster again agreed to meet her just one week later when they engaged in more sexual activity.

The woman reported what had happened and disclosed historical sexual offences in December 2019, which saw Coster, now of Tweed Close, Honiton, Devon, arrested.

He answered “no comment” to all questions in police interview but still found himself charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, as well as gross indecency with a girl under 16.

Coster admitted both counts at a previous hearing and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, December 22, where he was handed a three-year jail term. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

DC Anoeska Price, who investigated, said: “I am pleased the victim in this case came forward and revealed the sexual abuse she had suffered all those years ago.

“Coster’s victim was under the age of 13 and therefore, at the time of the offences, legally unable to give consent.

“It is never too late to report a rape or sexual assault. Regardless of whether it happened recently or 20 years ago – we will take your report seriously and do what we can to seek justice.”

Cambridgeshire Police have a dedicated web page for information on sexual offences and how to report historical sexual abuse.