Cyclist ‘hit by car’ in Lincoln
A man was injured
Police cordoned off the scene of a crash on Brant Road in Lincoln after reports of a cyclist being hit by a car.
The incident, which took place on Monday afternoon , reportedly involved a cyclist being knocked off their bike by a car on Brant Road.
Police were at the scene blocking access to Brant Road via Newark Road as they look to resolve the situation. The road was reopened just after 4pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Brant Road at 2.37pm today.
“The incident is around 500m from the junction at Newark Road, and the road was closed in both directions while we dealt with this incident.”