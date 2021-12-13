Giant Christmas bauble returns in new location

The large illuminated bauble decoration on Lincoln High Street has been repaired and relocated after it was vandalised.

The bauble was part of this year’s Christmas lights trail, but organisers Lincoln Business Improvement Group had to make the “difficult decision” to remove it in November after “consistent damage” from vandals.

Lincoln BIG installed the bauble ahead of the Christmas light switch-on which took place on November 18, but it could not be lit that evening after vandalism the night before.

The damage was repaired, but more vandalism caused extensive issues as the back snapped in two places, prompting organisers to say it will not be returning on the Christmas lights trail throughout Lincoln city centre.

However, in a surprise turn of events, Lincoln BIG has now said it has been repaired by Fizzco Ltd, meaning it can be welcomed back on the trail.

It has now been placed at Lincoln Castle for the remainder of the festive season.

A spokesperson for Lincoln BIG said: “After being damaged a few weeks ago, we are delighted to say that the fantastic team at Fizzco Ltd have managed to repair the bauble, which is now located at Lincoln Castle.

“Everyone can now continue to enjoy the Christmas magic with the installations located throughout the city. Thank you for everyone’s hard work in helping to bring the bauble back to the city.”