‘Defeated’: Medieval Market traders heartbroken by break-in

They were robbed while they slept in the church

Sellers at the Lincoln Medieval Market have been left terrified and heartbroken after thieves broke into the event’s historical venue and made off with handcrafted goods and takings.

The fair, run by a cooperative called the Travelling Historical Market, is being hosted in St Mary le Wigford church on Lincoln High Street and St Mary’s Guildhall until Sunday, December 5.

Traders, who had been sleeping in St Mary le Wigford church on Saturday, December 4, were left frightened when they were disturbed by a thief or thieves who robbed them of their handmade products and money.

Traders took to social media to share their anguish at the break-in, and to call for shoppers on the last day of the market weekend to support their hard work.

