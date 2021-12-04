1 min ago

Take a tour of the Lincoln Medieval Market

Something unique to add to your Lincoln Christmas Market schedule
Someone not to be messed with! Traditional crafts on display at the Medieval market. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

For those looking for a unique addition to their Christmas Market experience, look no further than the city’s Medieval fair!

Run by a cooperative of artisans and makers from the Travelling Historial Market, the event is a treasure trove of traditional gifts and unique objects to display proudly in your home.

Visitors can expect a bigger and better display this year, with sellers spread across two venues, St Mary le Wigford Church and St Mary’s Guildhall until Sunday, December 5.

Enter if you dare! Inside you will find stallholders in traditional Medieval dress | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The market is spread across historical Lincoln Venues, including the city\s oldest church and a genuine Medieval Guildhall. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Conversation pieces for your home! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It’s open 10am until 9pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Traders will include a leatherworker, a top bowyer (bows and arrows), cheeses, dried meats/jerky, spiced punch, the Stagger Inn bar, jewellery, an artist, a potter, mead, reenactments and historical clothing.

The Medieval section of the Lincoln Christmas Market was forced to move from its former Bishops’ Palace location due to ongoing restoration works.

Following this, traders formed a cooperative to run the Medieval Market themselves.

