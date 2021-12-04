Take a tour of the Lincoln Medieval Market

Something unique to add to your Lincoln Christmas Market schedule

For those looking for a unique addition to their Christmas Market experience, look no further than the city’s Medieval fair!

Run by a cooperative of artisans and makers from the Travelling Historial Market, the event is a treasure trove of traditional gifts and unique objects to display proudly in your home.

Visitors can expect a bigger and better display this year, with sellers spread across two venues, St Mary le Wigford Church and St Mary’s Guildhall until Sunday, December 5.

It’s open 10am until 9pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Traders will include a leatherworker, a top bowyer (bows and arrows), cheeses, dried meats/jerky, spiced punch, the Stagger Inn bar, jewellery, an artist, a potter, mead, reenactments and historical clothing.

The Medieval section of the Lincoln Christmas Market was forced to move from its former Bishops’ Palace location due to ongoing restoration works.

Following this, traders formed a cooperative to run the Medieval Market themselves.

See our 2021 Lincoln Christmas Market Superguide here.

Also see the full list of stalls and where to find them.