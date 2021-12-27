Dispersal order in place across Lincolnshire
In relation to hare coursing
Lincolnshire Police have issued a dispersal order across the county following an increase in hare coursing offences.
Under the order, any suspected hare coursers will be required to leave the county.
The order is in place from 10.45 am on Monday 27 December for 48 hours. Any person returning to the county faces arrest.
Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact us immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.
Its important people don’t confront people hare coursing or put themselves at risk.
Anyone with reports that are not happening here and now are asked to contact us on 101.
More information and advice can be found on our website: Hare coursing (lincs.police.uk)
Reference: Incident 97 of 27 December