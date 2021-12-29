5 hours ago

Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in December

There was also a big Lincolnshire-related case held outside of the county
These criminals were all jailed in December 2021.

A man who committed multiple sex offences against children, and a woman sentenced over the death of a man stabbed outside a pub were among those jailed in Greater Lincolnshire in December.

Cases were also heard outside of the county, but with Lincolnshire links, including a life sentence for Thomas Schreiber over the death of millionaire Lincolnshire landowner Sir Richard Sutton.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in December 2021:

Thomas Schreiber

Thomas Schreiber, pictured, was convicted of the murder of Sir Richard Sutton. | Photo: Dorset Police

Thomas Schreiber, 35, was given a life sentence in prison after killing millionaire landowner Sir Richard Sutton, who owned a huge amount of properties and assets, including the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire and two Park Lane hotels.

Schreiber was also jailed for attempting to murder his own mother, who was Sutton’s partner.

Read the full story here.

Christopher Stanton


Christopher Stanton was jailed for 24 years. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincoln man Christopher Stanton, 57, was jailed for 24 years for multiple sex offences against children.

Read the full story here.

Anna Krolikowska

Anna Krolikowska, 27, was jailed for six years. | Photo: Humberside Police

Grimsby woman Anna Krolikowska, 27, was jailed for six years after the death of a man that she shared a house with – Adam Kroliowski. He was stabbed outside a pub.

Read the full story here.

Calvin Stockdale

Calvin Stockdale was jailed for five years. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Calvin Stockdale, 23, from Grantham had sex with an underage girl after offering her £1,300. Earlier this month he was jailed for five years.

Read the full story here.

Peter Coster

*Cambridgeshire Police did not record a custody photo of Coster

Peter Coster, who sexually abused a girl in Peterborough while completing contracting work at a Lincolnshire school, was jailed for three years – almost two decades after the horrific incident.

Read the full story here.

Simon Stone

Simon Stone was jailed for 32 months. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Simon Stone, 24, from Spalding was caught in a “paedophile sting” when he sent sexual messages to two adults he believed were teenage girls. He was jailed for 32 months.

Read the full story here.

Wayne Clark

Wayne Clark. | Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Wayne Clark, 27, from Stamford, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting sexually abusing a teenage boy in Peterborough.

Read the full story here.

Benjamin Flatters

Benjamin Flatters was jailed for 12 months. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Benjamin Flatters, 31, was jailed for 12 months after frightening a woman and her grandson when he armed himself with a kitchen knife.

Read the full story here.

Sean Batley

Sean Batley was jailed for seven months. | Photo: Clyde & Co

Scunthorpe man Sean Batley was jailed for seven months after trying to claim over half a million pounds for injuries he said he sustained in a minor car crash.

Read the full story here.

Ryan Phillips & John Ndinga

Ryan Phillips (left) and John Ndinga (right) were both sentenced in December 2021. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Two teenagers who pretended to have knives when they tried to rob a group of young men in Lincoln city centre were locked up by a judge earlier this month.

Ryan Phillips, 19, was sentenced to five years and two months in a young offenders institution. John Ndinga, 18, was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institution.

Read the full story here.

