Empty Lincoln shopping centre to be replaced by hotel and flats

Plans for the next stage of the Cornhill Quarter regeneration in central Lincoln have been revealed, with a new 150-bedroom hotel and specialist accommodation being built in place of the old City Square shopping arcade.

Both projects are being proposed to replace the former City Square Centre site, thanks to the addition of a McCarthy Stone flagship development.

The 150-bedroom hotel will help support the city’s status as a tourist destination, and the specialist accommodation will be for older people, addressing a local need for more provision in the sector.

Part of the plans will see 109 specialist retirement apartments, together with indoor communal facilities, a sky lounge offering views of Lincoln, and on-site parking.

A ground floor bistro will be a place for people to meet, and a new retail unit will be incorporated into the ground floor, on the corner of Sincil Street and Waterside South.

The main Cornhill Quarter has been given a new lease of life with large investment and development, as new businesses such as Hobbs, Whistles, Everyman Cinema, The Botanist and Trent Galleries have opened there in the last year or so.

These plans are just the latest steps as the redeveloped section of Lincoln continues to attract attention.

A virtual consultation will be open from Wednesday, December 15 to Monday, January 10, 2022 to allow local residents the chance to find out more about the plans and offer feedback. This can be accessed here.

Ursula Lidbetter, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Chief Executive, said: “Both proposals have undergone an extensive and evolving design process with City of Lincoln Council, and we are pleased to present these plans for the next phase of The Cornhill Quarter regeneration at our virtual consultation.

“Lincolnshire Co-op is proud of The Cornhill Quarter regeneration, and the development of residential and tourist accommodation is an exciting next step for the area.”

Matt Wills, Divisional Managing Director Midlands, McCarthy Stone said: “Our plans provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver much-needed specialist accommodation for older people in Lincoln. The site, in The Cornhill Quarter, is ideally located for residents to access local shops and services, with a nearby train station providing transport links across the wider region.”

“We’re proposing a design that respects the historic character of the local area, whilst breathing life into this brownfield site. We want to hear local views on our proposals before we finalise our planning application and I’d encourage people to go online and view the proposals, where they’ll be able to complete our online feedback form.”