First British person in space, Helen Sharman, under the Moon at Lincoln Cathedral

Helen Sharman CMG, OBE, the first British person in space, will land at Lincoln Cathedral in the New Year to give a talk about her career – beneath an incredible Moon sculpture.

At the event, on Friday, February 18, 2022, Helen will take her audience on a journey through her experiences – from recruitment and training to the time she spend in space and her return to earth.

The pioneer and inspirational speaker will host the evening underneath Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon.

Helen enthuses her audience about Space, STEM and the wonders of science. She describes the meticulous training and preparation, learning Russian, the launch and landing, how weightlessness feels, her science experiments, the team spirit, and adjusting to life back on Earth.

‘An Evening with Helen Sharman’ will take place on Friday, February 18 at 7.30pm in Lincoln Cathedral.

Tickets to the event cost £35 and are now on sale via the Lincoln Cathedral website.

The event is one of a series to coincide with the Museum of the Moon, which will be on display in the nave of the Cathedral from February 7 to 27, 2022.

Luke Jerram’s stunning installation measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

Other events in the series will be announced shortly.