Spalding murder accused faces judge at Lincoln Crown Court
He’s been remanded back in custody
A man charged with murder after one man died and another was seriously injured in two separate attacks in Spalding has this morning (Thursday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Darren Kirk, 52, died following an alleged assault at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding, on Monday.
A second man, Mark Stone, aged 46, was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday after an alleged serious assault at an address in Bowditch Road.
Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Wearing a grey top and grey jogging bottoms Mr Rule this morning appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
There was no bail application and no pleas were entered to the charges Rule faces.
The case was adjourned for a provisional trial on a date to be fixed at Lincoln Crown Court next year.
It is estimated the trial will last three weeks.
Judge Hirst remanded Mr Rule back into custody until his next court appearance.
He will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on March 4.