Holdingham Roundabout to reopen next week

Holdingham Roundabout in Sleaford will fully re-open on Tuesday, December 7 after a £8.25 million road improvements scheme.

All legs of the roundabout will be closed for around two minutes at 10am on the morning of December 7 to test new traffic signals, before the highway reopened to traffic.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “After ten months of hard work, we’re less than a week away from our improvements to Holdingham Roundabout coming to an end.

“However, ahead of fully re-opening the roundabout on the afternoon of Tuesday 7 December, we need to do a final test run of the 24 new traffic signals we’ve installed that morning. This is to ensure that they’re all in sync with one another and operating as they should.

“This test will begin at 10am and will last for up to two minutes. During this time, all legs of the roundabout will be momentarily shut.

“Once the test run is complete and we’re confident the signals are running safely, we’ll re-open the roundabout so people can resume their journeys.

“We’re thrilled to get Holdingham Roundabout fully back open to drivers and to see the benefits our improvements bring to everyone that uses this key Lincolnshire junction.”

The £8.25 million A17/A153 Rugby Club Junction / A17 Holdingham Roundabout scheme is being funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developer contributions.