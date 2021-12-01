Medieval Christmas Market returns to Lincoln

2021 marks the return of not only the Lincoln Christmas Market, but also a unique Medieval treasure trove on the city’s High Street.

From December 2 to 5, talented artisans of the Travelling Historical Market will showcase their wares in St Mary le Wigford Church and St Mary’s Guildhall.

The Medieval Market takes place from 10am until late each day.

St Mary le Wigford, Lincoln’s oldest church, will also play host to an exciting concert at 7pm on December 2.

There will be a performance from Nicholas Konradsen, demonstrating his talents on the Hurdy Gurdy, and a variety of traditional pipes.

Money raised will go towards the upkeep of the church.

The Medieval section of the Lincoln Christmas Market was forced to move from its former Bishops’ Palace location due to ongoing restoration works.

Following this, traders formed a cooperative to run the Medieval Market themselves.

