Lincoln travel incidents to watch out for this morning
Be aware
A number of incidents are causing travel disruption in and around Lincoln this morning.
See below the roads experiencing delays at 8am on Wednesday, December 1:
A15 Sleaford Road
Traffic is queuing on the A15 Sleaford Road at Waddington due to a traffic signal failure.
This is affecting traffic in both directions between the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, Bloxholme Lane and B1178.
The Lights which moderate traffic when aircraft land at RAF Waddington are stuck on red.
A46 Newark
There are severe delays on the A46 Newark roundabout after a lorry shed a load of bricks.
Increasing delays are currently up to 19 minutes on the A46 southbound between A46 and A1.
A46 North Lincoln
Traffic sensors are showing severe delays on the A46 east of the Riseholme roundabout.
The reason for this is not clear at the time of writing.
Affected by traffic? You can help keep others informed by emailing [email protected] or calling 01522 837217.