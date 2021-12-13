In pictures: Lincoln gets festive at 2021 Santa Fun Run

Around 1,100 people, and several dogs, donned their Santa outfits to take part in this year’s Lincoln Santa Fun Run.

The traditional Santa Fun Run, organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and was held virtually instead.

This made it extra special to see the festive event make a comeback in 2021. There was also a “Doggy Dash” for loveable canines to enter for free.

The route for this year’s event was slightly different, starting at Westgate but finishing at Minster Yard near Lincoln Cathedral instead of Castle Square.

Runners could chose to complete the full route of three laps (3.3km) or a short one lap route (1.2km).

Ray Peters, of the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, told The Lincolnite: “It went very well and was well supported by the public and the competitors. The route this year also worked very well.

“It was so good to see so many smiling faces and we are looking forward to the event returning again next year.”

See the rest of our gallery below: