Lincoln child rapist jailed for 24 years
A jury found him guilty
A man from Lincoln has been jailed for 24 years for multiple sex offences against children.
Christopher Stanton, 57, of Station Road in Lincoln was sentenced for six counts of rape and one of attempted rape against children under the age of 16.
The offences happened between 2004 and 2006, but only came to light more recently.
Stanton pleaded not guilty to all charges at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, December 17, but was found guilty by the jury.
Stanton was given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.
He was also placed on the barred list.