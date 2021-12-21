First picture of Spalding murder victim released as suspect remains in custody
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder
A 52-year-old man who tragically lost his life in Spalding has been identified, with a 45-year-old suspect in custody after police launched a murder investigation.
Darren Kirk, 52, from Spalding suffered serious injuries during an incident at a property in Cygnet Court at 1.10am on Monday, December 20. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched shortly after and a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Darren’s murder. He is still being questioned by Lincolnshire Police.
The arrested man has also been taken into custody on suspicion of the attempted murder of a second man, Mark Stone, who remains in hospital with injuries.
Darren’s family have released an image of their loved one, asking for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
Police are continuing their appeal for anyone with information about the incident, asking anyone who can assist to get in touch in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 5 of December 20
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject line
- Anonymously contact Crimestoppers either online or on 0800 555111