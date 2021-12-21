Two men convicted for the murder of Stephen Bellamy
Two men have been found guilty of the murder of 33-year-old Stephen Bellamy on Rutland Street in Grimsby, at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.
Luke Teague (39) of Runswick Road, Grimsby, and Stephen Beach (40) of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe, appeared at Hull Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to murder on Monday, December 13.
Over the course of the seven-day trial, the court heard how Beach entered into an argument with Stephen Bellamy on Saturday, April 24, before Beach and Teague followed and seriously assaulted him in an attack on Rutland Street.
Beach stabbed his victim with a heavy gardening implement, resulting in significant injuries to Stephen’s head.
Beach and Teague fled the scene and Stephen was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life-threatening injuries where he remained for a number of days. Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, Stephen died from his injuries.
Detective Superintendent Christine Calvert said: “Firstly, I would like to acknowledge and commend the courage and strength Stephen Bellamy’s family have displayed throughout the course of this investigation and trial.
“This was a brutal and cowardly crime carried out by Beach and Teague and it will have understandably shocked and saddened the community. I hope these individuals are now facing a significant prison sentence, and this goes some way to providing closure for Stephen’s family, and offers reassurance to the community that the pair cannot cause any further harm.”
The pair are due to be sentenced on Thursday 13 January, court to be arranged.