Lincoln College Awards celebrate students’ success

A wonderful night recognising educational achievement
Freddie the therapy dog with his handler and Lincoln College Group CEO Gary Headland.| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincoln College Group held its annual awards, celebrating the achievements and success of its students in the past year.

The ceremony on December 2 was held at the Monks Road campus, with hundreds of students, staff and stakeholders enjoying a three-course meal and entertainment from the Performing Arts students.

Thirty student success and determination stories were celebrated on the night, with Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward being the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Lincoln College Group CEO Gary Headland opening the evening and addressing guests. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Hundreds attended the evening to celebrate. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

At the drinks reception, Daniel Ionescu, Editor of The Lincolnite (centre), with Julian Havenhand (L), Simon Shaw (R) from Optima, and Stonebow Media Partnerships Manager Katrina Burrill.| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite/Stonebow Media team sponsored the event and got into the festive spirit. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincoln Police Chief Constable Chris Haward was the guest of honour and held a speech about the importance of education. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

James Pinchbeck, Chair of the Lincoln College Group Board of Corporation, wrapped the night. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Mark Locking, the Managing Director for Education and Training Delivery at Lincoln College Group handed out the awards.

Full list of winners:

  1. Performing Arts and Creative Arts category – Jack Shaw
  2. Construction Apprentice Award – Paulius Rafanavicius 
  3. Construction Student Award – Oscar McLaren
  4. A-Levels and Access to HE Award – Tye Kirk
  5. Care College Student Award – Chris Charumbira
  6. Care Services Apprentice Award – Rachel Kelman
  7. Care Services Student Award – Sophie Blackburn
  8. Business and Education Apprentice Award – Gillian Macias
  9. Business and Education Student Award – Shane Dale
  10. English and Maths award – Andrew Thursby
  11. Hair and Beauty Student award – Gemma Cotterill
  12. Hair and Beauty Apprentice of the year – Lucy Sprigg
  13. Engineering and Technology Student Award – Georgia Davey
  14. Engineering and Technology Apprentice Award – Osvaldas Milasius
  15. Sport, Public Service or Animal Care Performance Award – Charlotte Johnson
  16. Commitment to Sport, Public Services or Animal Care Award – Kyle Storer
  17. Award for Community Education and ESOL – Toni Kime
  18. Service Sector Student Award – Jack Fairweather
  19. Service Sector Apprentice Award – Rhiannon Gillings
  20. Philip Dawson Foundation Learning Award – Ellie Kennedy 
  21. Made in Gainsborough Apprentice Award – Philip Brackenbridge
  22. Air and Defence Student Award – Faith Stephens
  23. Policing College awards – Lochlan Chamberlain and Dominic Capewell
  24. Richard Arbon Award for Overcoming Adversity – Daisy Hackney
  25. Most Improved Student Award Ben Craig
  26. Apprentice of the Year – Rachel Kelman
  27. 16-to-18-year-old Student of the Year Award – Shane Dale
  28. Over 19 Student of the Year Award – Andrew Thursby
  29. KryptoKloud Award for Digital Learner if the Year – Megan Thompson
  30. Entrepreneurial Achievement Award – Kerry Gabbitas

