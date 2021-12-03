Lincoln College Awards celebrate students’ success
A wonderful night recognising educational achievement
The Lincoln College Group held its annual awards, celebrating the achievements and success of its students in the past year.
The ceremony on December 2 was held at the Monks Road campus, with hundreds of students, staff and stakeholders enjoying a three-course meal and entertainment from the Performing Arts students.
Thirty student success and determination stories were celebrated on the night, with Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward being the guest of honour at the ceremony.
Mark Locking, the Managing Director for Education and Training Delivery at Lincoln College Group handed out the awards.
Full list of winners:
- Performing Arts and Creative Arts category – Jack Shaw
- Construction Apprentice Award – Paulius Rafanavicius
- Construction Student Award – Oscar McLaren
- A-Levels and Access to HE Award – Tye Kirk
- Care College Student Award – Chris Charumbira
- Care Services Apprentice Award – Rachel Kelman
- Care Services Student Award – Sophie Blackburn
- Business and Education Apprentice Award – Gillian Macias
- Business and Education Student Award – Shane Dale
- English and Maths award – Andrew Thursby
- Hair and Beauty Student award – Gemma Cotterill
- Hair and Beauty Apprentice of the year – Lucy Sprigg
- Engineering and Technology Student Award – Georgia Davey
- Engineering and Technology Apprentice Award – Osvaldas Milasius
- Sport, Public Service or Animal Care Performance Award – Charlotte Johnson
- Commitment to Sport, Public Services or Animal Care Award – Kyle Storer
- Award for Community Education and ESOL – Toni Kime
- Service Sector Student Award – Jack Fairweather
- Service Sector Apprentice Award – Rhiannon Gillings
- Philip Dawson Foundation Learning Award – Ellie Kennedy
- Made in Gainsborough Apprentice Award – Philip Brackenbridge
- Air and Defence Student Award – Faith Stephens
- Policing College awards – Lochlan Chamberlain and Dominic Capewell
- Richard Arbon Award for Overcoming Adversity – Daisy Hackney
- Most Improved Student Award Ben Craig
- Apprentice of the Year – Rachel Kelman
- 16-to-18-year-old Student of the Year Award – Shane Dale
- Over 19 Student of the Year Award – Andrew Thursby
- KryptoKloud Award for Digital Learner if the Year – Megan Thompson
- Entrepreneurial Achievement Award – Kerry Gabbitas