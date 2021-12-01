Pettits Lincolnshire sausages reborn at Grimsby brewery

One of Grimsby’s longest-running family businesses, before it closed in 2017, is set for a new lease of life after teaming up with a brewery to sell sausages there.

Pettits was an award-winning family run butchers that served the town of Grimsby for 125 years before closing down in 2017, passed on through generations before John Pettit retired, prompting the closure.

After being asked if they would ever bring the business, and namely its famous Lincolnshire sausages, back, the opportunity has now arisen for Pettits to be back in business!

Teaming up with popular local brand Docks Beers, John Pettit and Sons Family Butchers will be selling its Lincolnshire sausages at the brewer’s taproom and website from December 1.

Stephen Pettit made contact with Docks Beers about becoming exclusive sales partners with the business in which his dad is an owner, and he said it was important to get his family’s recipe back on the shelves.

“The Lincolnshire sausage produced by our father, and his father and grandfather before him, was always a favourite product of ours, and was very popular in the town and beyond” Stephen said.

“Andrew and I, and our sister Emma, who used to work in the business, have frequently been asked when they may be available again, so we set about finding a way to make it happen.

We have spent a long time getting the recipe right and we are confident that the new sausage is one that fans will recognise as unmistakably Pettits, with its unique spicy taste.”

Stephen’s father and former owner of the butchers, John Pettit, adds: “I was naturally extremely saddened that the business ceased trading a few years after my effective retirement, and we are delighted that the most famous product is making a comeback.

“We are delighted to be working with Will and Shaz and the team at Docks, and we hope that the partnership between old and new will be a long and successful one.”

The sausages go on sale from the Docks Beers taproom on Wednesday, December 1, and will soon be available online with next day UK wide delivery, as well as reserving orders via the Docks Beers website‘s click and collect facility.