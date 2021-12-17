Lincolnshire Trading Standards to visit Alford properties after bird flu outbreaks

Officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards will be visiting properties in the Alford area over the coming days after seven outbreaks of bird flu in the town.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in poultry at a sixth and seventh site near Alford in Lincolnshire on December 16. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around each of the premises.

This means all seven Lincolnshire bird flu outbreaks are in the Alford area of East Lindsey.

All birds on the infected farms will be humanely culled – see the latest updates from DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) here.

Mark Keal, Lincolnshire Trading Standards manager, said: “Officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards are supporting the Animal and Plant Health Agency and will be visiting properties in the Alford area over the coming days to reassure residents and provide advice to businesses.

“If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to approach one of our officers and ask.

“Beware doorstep scammers; our officers will be carrying ID, they will not ask for any money or bank details, and they will not ask to enter the premises.”

East Lindsey District Council are working alongside the leading agencies (DEFRA and the Animal Plant Health Agency) with Lincolnshire County Council to share information and guidance to residents and elected members.

Avian influenza (bird flu) mainly affects birds. It can also affect humans and other mammals.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency has said that on the basis of the current scientific evidence, avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77). Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. For further information see our advice to the public.