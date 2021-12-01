Man charged after two injured in Lincoln High Street assaults
A 15-year-old boy and a man were injured
A 22-year-old man has been charged with the assault of 15-year-old boy and another male on Lincoln High Street.
The man behind the reportedly unprovoked attacks has been named by police as Kristers Zile, from Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police responded to reports of a man assaulting multiple people on the High Street at 1.06pm Tuesday, November 30.
Police were called to the area outside Ernest Jones on the High Street and, guided by city council CCTV operators, officers were able to stop and arrest the suspect within minutes of the report.
The incident began on High Bridge where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Followed by CCTV, Kristers Zile then behaved aggressively towards another group of people at the train crossing before being detained by officers.
Zile, of Moorland Crescent in Lincoln, has been charged with assault and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.
He has been bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on December 16.
Police previously said that it appears both sets of victims and the suspect are not linked or known to each other in any way.
They added that it would also appear that each incident was unprovoked.