Man charged after two injured in Lincoln High Street assaults

The teenager jailed over the murder of Roberts Buncis, two men given life sentences for killing a man in Boston, and a former Tory council leader now behind bars for fraud offences, were among those sentenced in November.

There were also cases outside of the county, but with Lincolnshire links. These included the sentencing of a man who organised the flight that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala and Lincolnshire pilot David Ibbotson, four Kenyan cops found guilty of manslaughter, and a Grimsby man jailed after being caught in Cheshire by so-called ‘paedophile hunters’.

Adam Kaminski and Lukasz Ferenc

Adam Kaminski and Lukasz Ferenc were jailed for life after being convicted of the murder of Marcin Stolarek, who was found dead in a Lincolnshire drainage channel.

A third defendant, Sylwia Strek, 20, who was Ferenc’s partner, was sentenced to 33 months youth custody after she was convicted of drugs offences and perverting the course of justice.

Two other defendants arrested during the investigation were sentenced in July. Kaminski’s partner, Justyna Swaitek, 28, was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment for assisting an offender relating to the purchase of painting and decorating equipment after Mr Stolarek’s death.

Artur Klosowski, 30, who was arrested in the Republic of Ireland and brought back to the UK, was jailed for 28 months after he admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice by driving Mr Stolarek to the pumping station.

Marcel Grzeszcz

Marcel Grzeszcz must serve a minimum term of 17 years in custody after luring his 12-year-old friend Roberts Buncis to woodland and attempting to remove his head with a knife.

Roberts had been stabbed more than 70 times in a “brutal and prolonged” attack and had suffered wounds “consistent with an attempt to remove his head”.

Kenyan cops jailed

Four cops in Kenya were jailed for the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, who died in custody at Mombasa police station almost a decade ago. He was the first son of Lord Nicholas Monson of Burton near Lincoln.

Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba were given jail terms of between nine and 15 years, but in each case part of the sentence was suspended.

George Holden

George Holden, 88, who previously worked as a children’s entertainer was jailed for 13 years after admitting a string of sexual offences against two boys in the 1970s.

Mark Pitchford

Mark Pitchford, 26, was jailed for 13 years and six months after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against minors.

Alan Henneberry

Alan Robert Henneberry, 34, from Grantham was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he committed a string of sexual offences against children.

Christopher Thompson

A Lincolnshire man who tried to kill his best friend with a kitchen knife after suffering psychotic and delusional thoughts was jailed for ten years. Christopher Thompson, 23, from Great Hale, near Heckington, admitted a charge of attempted murder after stabbing Petras Cirtautas in the chest.

Peter Henry Cooper

Peter Henry Cooper, 78, admitted sexually touching two boys and was jailed for five years and four months.

Robert Hugel

A man who was caught on CCTV as he tried to rape a drunk woman on a Boston street was sentenced in November. Robert Hugel, 26, was jailed for four years and 10 months.

Kevin Ashby

Grimsby man Kevin Ashby, 58, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison with an unlimited sexual harm prevention order for sexually abusing a five-year-old child.

Thomas Edgar

Thomas Edgar, 24, from Scunthorpe was jailed for four years after being caught with drugs during a stop and search by police officers.

Mark Gibbins

Mark Gibbins, 54, pretended to be a teenage boy online to manipulate young victims and fulfil his sexual gratification. He was jailed for three years and 10 months.

Marcus Roberts-Fogarty and Darren Matthews

Two men who tried to steal a till from a petrol station in Boston were jailed for a combined total of over five years.

Marcus Roberts-Fogarty, 37, from Donington, was jailed for three years and also ordered to serve an eight week suspended sentence which was passed the day before the burglary. Darren Matthews, 49, from Spalding was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Brian Royston

Grimsby man Brian Royston, 59, was jailed for three years after so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ caught him on his way to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He was intercepted by members of Elusive Child Protection Unit at a train station in Handforth, Cheshire on October 3.

Callum Ward

Grantham man Callum Ward, 23, who strangled his former partner until she could not breathe, was jailed for 20 months. He also kicked his victim to the face, causing her nose to bleed, after accusing her of cheating on him.

David Henderson

The man who organised the flight that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala and Lincolnshire pilot David Ibbotson was jailed for 18 months.

David Henderson, 67, of East Riding in Yorkshire, appeared in court in relation to a January 2019 incident which saw a plane carrying Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala crash north of Guernsey. The Piper Malibu N264DB aircraft, piloted by Lincolnshire man David Ibbotson, 59, crashed and killed both men on board.

Giles McNeill

Former Tory council leader Giles McNeill was jailed for 14 months after pocketing almost £30,000 from local Conservative associations and the party — including payments from members attending a Boris Johnson speech.

Phoebe Adlard

Former Lincoln College student Phoebe Adlard, 22, was jailed for 14 months after making ‘vile’ threats to two of her former lecturers.

Tudorel-Dorinel Carmocanu

An unlicensed and uninsured driver – Tudorel-Dorinel Carmocanu – who smashed into a Lincolnshire level crossing causing £45,000 worth of damage was jailed for 12 months

Corey Boak

Grimsby man Corey Boak, 21, was sentenced to 20 weeks behind bars after a series of thefts rom shops.

Brian McBride

A Lincolnshire prison officer who denied “tipping off” a life inmate before he went on the run from an open jail has been cleared of misconduct in public office. However, the prisoner Brian McBride, who was serving his life sentence for sex offences, was returned to jail. McBride was sentenced to an extra four months imprisonment after he admitted being unlawfully at large.

A prison worker who had a personal relationship with McBride and let him stay at her home overnight when he went on the run was jailed for 10 months. Angela Pauley, 48, admitted having an inappropriate relationship with the dangerous inmate.

