Police’s counter-terrorism message ahead of Lincoln Christmas Market
Report anything that doesn’t feel right!
Lincolnshire Police are urging people to take in their environment, stay alert and report anything that doesn’t feel right ahead of this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market, which starts on Thursday.
The Lincoln Christmas Market usually sees around 250,000 people pour into the Cathedral Quarter for festive fun and cheer across the four-day event. It will run between Thursday, December 2 and Sunday, December 5.
The message from Lincolnshire Police came alongside a video from Counter Terrorism Policing. The video says if something doesn’t feel right, such as someone filming security, to trust your instincts.
People can report in confidence online here, or in an emergency it is advised to call 999.
Lincolnshire Police recently said that they were confident in their “robust” security plans ahead of the Lincoln Christmas Market.