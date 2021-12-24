Missing 16-year-old boy from Boston
Can you help us find Shaine?
We are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Shaine who has been reported missing.
He was last seen at the bus station on St George’s Road, Boston on Saturday 18th December. Officers have exhausted all lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help on social media to locate him.
Shaine is of a thin build and is approximately 5ft10ins tall, with brown eyes and short, black and curly hair. He is believed to be wearing a short, black puffer jacket, grey joggers and white trainers.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 365 of 18th December.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 365 of 18th December in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Reference: Incident 365 of 18th December.