Shoppers and diners stay away from city on Christmas Eve

Lincoln is normally ‘mobbed’ at this time of year

Christmas Eve is usually one of the busiest days of the year in Lincoln – but today scores of shoppers and diners are staying away from the city.

Russ Kelly, manager at Elite on the Bail, is wondering how businesses will survive January without the ‘Christmas bonus’, and Daniel Gill from Brown’s Pie Shop said he has had lots of cancellations – but is not giving up.

Daniel said: “This time of year normally in the Bailgate it’s mobbed with people – there’s hardly anyone here today.”

And Daniel said he knew of at least one trader who had decided to close early on Christmas Eve because of a lack of customers.