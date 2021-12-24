Lincolnshire Police officer denies assault, trial date set
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault
A serving Lincolnshire Police officer will stand trial on a charge of assault.
Jonathan Mellor, 52, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday).
He is accused of assault by beating of Shane Price at Aubourn on May 26.
Mellor, from Heighington, pleaded not guilty.
The case will next be heard at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 11.
Mellor was granted unconditional bail.
After the incident Mellor was removed from normal duties while a review and investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department took place.
ALSO READ: Lincolnshire Police officer called to court over A46 assault (with video)