Paranormal Lincoln? ‘Ghost’ spotted on Bailgate

Could it be the ghost of Lincoln Cathedral?
A spooky silhouette or camera trickery? | Photo: Timmy Baxter

Although Halloween season passed a while ago, somebody in Lincoln believes they have spotted a ghost in the city!

Timmy Baxter sent us two pictures he took during a walk uphill in Lincoln at around 9pm on Monday, December 6, where he believes he saw a ghost.

He told us it is the first time he’s seen a ghost on this route, but what do you think?

Can you see it? | Photo: Timmy Baxter

Could it be a spooky coincidence or something more sinister?

Maybe if you squint really hard you can see something…

Do you think it could be a ghost? | Photo: Timmy Baxter

Have you had any ghost sightings recently? Get in touch with us by emailing [email protected].

