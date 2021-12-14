Roadworks will be lifted on motorways and major A-roads in time for Christmas

To keep traffic flowing ahead of the festive getaway

More than 900 miles of roadworks will be removed on motorways and major A-roads across the country on December 21 to help keep traffic flowing ahead of the festive getaway.

To help keep festive disruption to a minimum, the vast majority of roadworks will be removed from England’s motorway and major A-road network from 6am on Tuesday, December 21 until 12.01am on Tuesday, January 4. This includes the A46 Newark to Lincoln, and A46 Thorpe on the Hill.

National Highways said December 23 is expected to be among the busier days to travel in the run up to Christmas, and is encouraging motorists to check vehicles before travelling. Nearly 98% of motorways and major A-roads will be roadworks-free in time for those travelling to see loved ones or making other journeys for Christmas.

The roadworks completed in and near Lincolnshire include the following:

A46 Newark to Lincoln (near Lincoln) – 5 miles of roadworks

A46 Thorpe on the Hill (near Lincoln) – 0.25 miles of roadworks

A1 Little Ponton to Harlaxton (near Grantham) – 5 miles of roadworks

A1 Harlaxton to Newark (near Grantham) – 5 miles of roadworks

A1 Witham to Colsterworth (near Melton Mowbray) – 2.25 miles of roadworks

A1 Markham Moor (near Newark On Trent) – 2.5 miles of roadworks

A46 Elston to Winthorpe (near Newark On Trent) – 5 miles of roadworks

A46 Newark to Swinderby (near Newark On Trent) – 5 miles of roadworks

A46 Brough (near Newark On Trent) – 2 miles of roadworks

A46 Winthorpe (near Newark On Trent) – 0.25 miles of roadworks

The roadworks being lifted include:

A1 Newark to North Muskham (near Newark On Trent) – 5 miles of roadworks

A1 Carpenters Lodge to Colsterworth (near Melton Mowbray) – 5 miles of roadworks

