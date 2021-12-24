Spalding United appoint new manager in time for Christmas

Spalding United have appointed former Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley as their new manager just hours after he left his previous role.

Whaley had spent the past two years in charge at fellow Northern Premier League Midlands Division side Wisbech Town, but left his post to come to Lincolnshire outfit Spalding United.

And he has already taken his first training session at the club, just two hours after he was announced as the new Spalding manager on Thursday.

Whaley replaces former Congolese defender Gabriel Zakuani, who stepped down as Tulips manager last month after just over a year in charge due to increased business and media commitments.

Brett joins the current first team management team and will work closely with assistant manager Bruno Porfirio and the rest of the current coaching staff.

Spalding currently sit in 12th place in the league after 20 games, six places higher than Wisbech Town, and hopes are high for the Brett Whaley era at The Tulips.

Spalding CEO Leigh Porter said: “Brett brings years of experience of local football to the existing management team and that was something we were very keen to add, after speaking to a number of people in the last few weeks it was clear Brett shares our ambition, work ethic and goals”

Brett added: “When the opportunity came to be involved with the project at Spalding it was too good to turn down, after meeting club officials it’s clear we share the same goals, I am aware how ambitious the club is and look forward to helping them achieve their goals.

“I would like to thank everyone at Wisbech Town for all their help and support over the last two years and wish them all the very best for the future”

Whaley will be in the dugout for the home match against Carlton Town on Monday, December 27.