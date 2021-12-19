Two week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown reportedly considered to halt Omicron spike
Boris Johnson has not yet approved any plans
Ministers are considering a two week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to reports.
Post-Christmas measures could include a ban on mixing indoors, and outdoor service only at pubs and restaurants.
According to The Times, draft regulations are due to be presented “imminently” – however the paper also reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not approved of the plans, insisting he ‘would not close down the country’.
Leaked minutes seen by the BBC of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said that hospital admissions in England could reach “at least” 3,000 a day without additional measures.
The Financial Times reported that Johnson considering a so-called plan C arrangement on Friday, ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.
Speculation is rife that lockdown measures will be implemented in the UK before new year, however scientists have suggested that would be too late to have an impact.
Daily coronavirus cases are now over 90,000 a day. Another six Omicron deaths have also been reported, meaning seven people in the UK have now died with the variant.
And major incident was declared in London after the capital recorded its highest ever daily increase of Covid cases on Saturday.