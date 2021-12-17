Walk-in booster jabs now available for over 30s in Lincolnshire

Walk-in booster vaccinations against COVID-19 will now be available for over 30s, extending the cohort just days after offering the service for over 40s only, NHS Lincolnshire CCG has confirmed today.

As part of the national roll out for the booster jab campaign, people in Lincolnshire aged 30 and over will be able to get their vaccinations without booking an appointment at the two mass vaccination centres in the county.

The offer will be available at Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, and came into action on Thursday, December 16, running seven days a week between 8am and 7.30pm.

It comes just two days after NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group confirmed walk-ins would only be for over 40s, and 18-39 year-olds would still need to book by either calling 119 or the National Booking System.

Booking is also eligible for those aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts you at high risk from COVID-19 (see which conditions that applies to here).

This has now been opened up to those in their 30s, and it is understood the age cohort will again trickle down to 18 to 29-year-olds in the coming days and weeks.

The same rules still apply in terms of when you are eligible for booster vaccinations, as you must wait at least three months after your second dose.

The majority of people will be offered Pfizer or Moderna boosters, and if you have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 28 days, you will be unable to get your jab.

“We know that having a booster vaccination significantly increases protection against the Omicron variant, preventing around 75% of people getting COVID symptoms,” explains Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“And that’s why the Prime Minister last weekend announced the extension of the booster programme to everyone aged 18 and over. With Christmas less than two weeks away, getting ‘boosted’ is your best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and the festive season.”

Also this week, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Tuesday the regular 15-minute wait after your vaccine has been temporarily suspended, in a bid to speed up the national roll out and meet the Prime Minister’s ambitious aim of offering a booster to every eligible over-18 in England by the end of the year.