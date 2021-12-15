Walk-in boosters for over 40s only, 18+ still need to book

People aged 40 and over in Lincolnshire will be able to get a walk-in appointment for their COVID-19 booster jab, but over 18s will still be required to book their place for now.

People in the 18-39 age bracket will be asked to book online or call 119 to make an appointment, but there are walk-in opportunities in Lincolnshire for the over 40s.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group say that booster walk-ins are available at Lincolnshire Showground and the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, the county’s two large mass vaccination centres.

This offer will also be in place for over 18s with a health condition that makes them high risk from coronavirus, again at the PRSA and the Showground, seven days a week between 8am and 7.30pm.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that every single person in England over the age of 18 would be offered their booster jab by the end of the year.

Most Lincolnshire sites will still offer walk-ins for first and second doses, but for now boosters will be available without booking for people aged 40 and over only, though appointments can still be made if you’d prefer.

The booster will be offered to the most vulnerable first, before trickling down the age groups. Appointments should be at least three months from your last dose, and you may be called later than that depending on your age.

The majority of people will be offered either Pfizer or Moderna boosters, and there will not be an individual choice in which vaccine is received unless they cannot have a certain one due to a clinical reason, according to NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you will have to wait 28 days before getting your vaccination.

As well as this, the Department of Health and Social Care stated on Tuesday that the 15 minute wait after your vaccine has been temporarily suspended to help speed up the booster rollout.