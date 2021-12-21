Walk-in booster vaccinations at three Lincoln locations this week

First come, first served COVID-19 jabs will be offered at a number of locations in Lincoln this week, as the drive to get people boosted before Christmas continues to gather momentum.

On Wednesday, December 22, there will be a team of volunteers offering walk-in vaccinations for boosters, as well as first and second doses, at Lincoln Engine Shed between 9.30am and 2pm.

Walk-ins will also be available from Minster Medical Practice between 9am and 11.15am, as well as 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday.

The following day, Thursday, December 23, there will be more pop-up sessions at Minster Medical Practice, from 8.30am to 11.30am and again between 2pm and 4pm, and Portland Medical Practice between 1pm and 4pm.

To coincide with these pop-up sessions, Lincolnshire Showground, one of the county’s two mass vaccination centres, will offer boosters to over 18s on both a walk-in and booking basis. To book, either call 119 or visit the National Booking System online.

Booster walk-ins are now available at Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston as well as the Showground, but booking is still advised due to the reports of large queues at vaccine centres across the country.

The cohorts have slowly been expanded over the last week or so, starting with over 40s for walk-ins before moving to over 30s and now over 18s.

As well as this, a free shuttle bus service has been introduced in Lincoln and Boston to help transport people to Lincolnshire’s mass vaccination centres for their booster jabs, and a new walk-in centre opened in Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We have put these pop-up walk-in sessions on to enable more people in Lincoln to get vaccinated in the city.

“They will be available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and offer a way to get vaccinated without having to travel out of Lincoln.

“I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible – 18 and over for a booster (16 and over with underlying conditions) – and hasn’t yet had a booster, or perhaps even a first or second dose, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Please don’t put it off, Omicron is spreading rapidly and getting ‘boosted’ is our best protection against it.”

Scunthorpe also set up a new pop-up vaccination centre for walk-ins, if you are prepared to drive there.