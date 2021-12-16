Warrant out for arrest of Lincoln man charged with High Street assaults

A 22-year-old man charged with two assaults in Lincoln failed to attend his court hearing, and a warrant is now out for his arrest.

Police were called to the area outside Ernest Jones on Lincoln High Street after reports of a man assaulting multiple people at 1.06pm on Tuesday, November 30. Guided by city council CCTV operators, officers were able to stop and arrest the suspect within minutes of the report.

The incident began on High Bridge where a 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted. Followed by CCTV, Kristers Zile then appears to behave aggressively towards another group of people at the train crossing before being detained by officers.

Mr Zile, of Moorland Crescent in Lincoln, has been charged with assault and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

He was bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 16, however the court told The Lincolnite he had failed to attend, and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Lincolnshire Police previously said it appears both sets of victims and the suspect are not linked or known to each other in any way. The force added it would also appear each incident was unprovoked.