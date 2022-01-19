Access for all: Lift complete at Retford train station
“It’s certain to make an enormous difference”
Retford station now has step-free access to every platform after London North Eastern Railway (LNER) completed a new lift.
The lift links the low-level Platform 3 with the high-level platforms, 1 and 2. The project has also seen a new covered walkway constructed, giving customers better shelter when moving through the station.
Thanks to the completion of the new lift, wheelchair users and customers with large luggage or pushchairs will no longer be required to wait for station staff to become available or struggle on the stairs, providing a much better customer experience.
The improvements have received widespread support from the local community, including from North Notts & Lincs Community Rail Partnership (NNLCRP), Friends of Retford Station and Bassetlaw District Council, who joined LNER in 2018 in successfully applying for funding from the Government’s Access for All Programme.
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said “This project is a significant milestone in our journey to creating a railway that is accessible for everyone.
“The new lift is certain to make an enormous difference, improving the customer experience and making it even easier for all customers to access services along the East Coast route. I’d like to say thank you to everyone within the local community who have supported the project over the last two years.”