Petition calls for speed cameras on rural road where 12-year-old died in tragic crash

A petition has been set up by local people to introduce a 40mph speed limit and cameras on a road where a 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life earlier this month.

Investigations are continuing into the collision which took the life of 12-year-old Ted Vines, from Alford. The cause of the crash and Ted’s death have not yet been determined.

Ted was on his way to a football match at Branston. He was in the passenger seat of a Ford Galaxy when it crashed with a Mercedes A220 on Sunday, January 16.

The incident happened at the B1190 at Bardney, around nine miles from Lincoln.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

While investigations continue into the cause of the collision, the incident has prompted residents to raise concerns about the current speed limit and the safety of the road.

Set up by Rachel Hippey on Wednesday, January 19, the petition (see it in full here) calls for a change in speed limit on Bardney Causeway to 40mph – a road which has “many issues” according to Rachel.

Her petition reads: “For years locals have said the words – ‘something terrible will happen on this road one day’ – and now devastatingly it has. This road has many issues, some of which would be extremely costly and would take time to implement straight away.

“However we can make a start in our call for change on this road by requesting the B1190 is changed to a 40mph speed limit and request speed cameras are also introduced to the road.

“Very sadly there is nothing we can do for Ted and his family. Too little too late. However we can make a difference to the future of the road and hopefully prevent anything like this happening ever again. Enough words, now time for actions.”

The road has a number of potholes and bumps and it is hoped within the Bardney community that the petition will raise awareness of this and prompt improvement works.

More than 100 people had signed the petition within hours of its creation.