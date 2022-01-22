Appeal to find owner of bike over welfare concerns

Think of Humberston and New Waltham, and you might think of top property prices, sweeping driveways and flashy cars.

But around the corner from this ‘Millioniare’s Row’ is a down-to-earth street where people wouldn’t trade their community spirit for any wealth.

Glebe Road is a peaceful neighbourhood of bungalows and houses which one resident ranks as the best place he has ever lived.

On paper, it’s perfectly average. The government’s statistics on quality of living show it as exactly medium – not poverty level, but below some of the much more privileged areas nearby.

However, you would have a hard job convincing any of the residents to a ‘better’ area.

They love the tranquillity and friendliness of the neighbourhood, where they report almost zero crime.

One man described his fondness for the road saying: “It’s a brilliant place, we don’t get any problems at all.

“I’ve lived in Immingham and the Bradley areas, and this is by far the nicest. It’s very rare to get somewhere this peaceful. I’ve never heard a bad word said about it.”

Another woman said: “I love living in this area. I’ve been here ten years and I couldn’t imagine moving.

“I like to say we live around the corner from Millionaire’s Row in Humberston, but I’d much rather live here.

“People look after each other – neighbours were always popping around to make sure each other were alright during Covid. I’m sure that didn’t happen everywhere.”

Just wandering down the street, you’ll see people chatting with their neighbours and charming personalised house numbers.

It’s unpretentious, with a wide grassy area to walk dogs.

The friendly residents are genuinely apologetic if they can’t stop and talk.

Steve Beeson, who has lived on the street for six years, said: “You get a whole range of people here – families, people on their own, young adults and older couples.

“I’ve never seen a bit of crime. I’d recommend anyone looking for a clean safe neighbourhood give it a try.”

An area’s statistics for income, employment, education, health, crime, living environment and housing are all used to determine its level of deprivation.

The Glebe Street neighbourhood is ranked around right around the middle of the government’s national table.

Other nearby North East Lincolnshire postcodes are in the top quarter or even top ten per cent.

However, that’s far from people’s minds here – one of the few worries they have is preserving the peaceful atmosphere.

“We’re concerned about houses being built the grass near the electrical substation. Everyone’s guessing about what will happen with it,” a man said.

“The only crime I can remember was when someone tried to steal a mobility scooter from a garage, but I think they were caught.”

That isn’t a high price for community which residents can’t bear to leave.