Northern Lincolnshire COVID rates continue to fall
Covid stats – January 21
479 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across northern Lincolnshire over the past 24 hours as infection rates continue to fall.
North East Lincolnshire currently has a case rate of 1012 per 100,000.
North Lincolnshire has a rate of per 1014 per 100,000.
The number of new cases in the UK is 95,787.
Local Covid-19 data for northern Lincolnshire
The number of positive test results in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new positive test results in brackets.
- North East Lincolnshire: 39,461 (+224)
- North Lincolnshire: 38,182 (+255)
The local areas currently worst affected by Covid are:
- Scunthorpe Central & Crosby (1651 per 100,000)
- Nunsthorpe (1621 per 100,000)
The local areas with the lowest Covid rates are:
- Epworth & Bracon (530 per 100,000)
- Scunthorpe Yaddlethorpe (590 per 100,000)
- Caistor, Keelby & Kelsey (448 per 100,000)
Covid deaths
The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test result in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new deaths, and deaths removed from the total following revisions to past data, in brackets.
- North East Lincolnshire: 353 (0)
- North Lincolnshire: 357 (0)
Covid patients in hospital
The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust releases figures for patients with coronavirus that it is currently treating.
As of Friday morning: