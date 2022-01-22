21 seconds ago

Northern Lincolnshire COVID rates continue to fall

Covid stats – January 21

A member of the covid vaccination team at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre (LVC), Grantham
By Local Democracy Reporter

479 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across northern Lincolnshire over the past 24 hours as infection rates continue to fall.

North East Lincolnshire currently has a case rate of 1012 per 100,000.

North Lincolnshire has a rate of per 1014 per 100,000.

The number of new cases in the UK is 95,787.

Local Covid-19 data for northern Lincolnshire

The number of positive test results in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new positive test results in brackets.

  • North East Lincolnshire: 39,461 (+224)
  • North Lincolnshire: 38,182 (+255)

The local areas currently worst affected by Covid are:

  • Scunthorpe Central & Crosby (1651 per 100,000)
  • Nunsthorpe (1621 per 100,000)

The local areas with the lowest Covid rates are:

  • Epworth & Bracon (530 per 100,000)
  • Scunthorpe Yaddlethorpe (590 per 100,000)
  • Caistor, Keelby & Kelsey (448 per 100,000)

Covid deaths

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test result in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new deaths, and deaths removed from the total following revisions to past data, in brackets.

  • North East Lincolnshire: 353 (0)
  • North Lincolnshire: 357 (0)

Covid patients in hospital

The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust releases figures for patients with coronavirus that it is currently treating.

As of Friday morning:

  • Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital – 33 (1 in ICU)
  • Scunthorpe General Hospital 48
  • Goole District Hospital – 6

